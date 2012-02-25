LONDON Feb 25 Didier Drogba became
Chelsea's fourth highest all-time scorer when he bagged the
second goal in their 3-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers in the
Premier League on Saturday.
The Ivory Coast striker headed in a left-wing corner from
Frank Lampard in the 61st minute to reach 151 goals for the
Stamford Bridge club, one more than Peter Osgood and Roy
Bentley.
Only Lampard, who also netted on Saturday to take his tally
to 182, Kerry Dixon (193) and Bobby Tambling (202) have scored
more goals for Chelsea.
The victory over second-from-bottom Bolton eased the
pressure on manager Andre Villas-Boas who recalled Lampard,
Michael Essien and Ashley Cole to his team.
The Portuguese was widely criticised in midweek after he
left the experienced trio out of his starting lineup as the side
were beaten 3-1 by Napoli in their Champions League first
knockout round first-leg tie in Italy.
Saturday's win took Chelsea back into fourth position in the
Premier League, at least until fifth-placed Arsenal entertain
north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.
Chelsea have 46 points from 26 matches, three ahead of
Arsenal and Newcastle United.
David Luiz opened the scoring for Villas-Boas's men with a
curling right-foot effort in the 48th minute and Lampard sealed
victory by tucking the ball in at the far post from a right-wing
cross with 11 minutes left.
Lampard's goal was the 150th of his league career.
(Editing by Sonia Oxley)