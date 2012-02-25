* Ivorian chalks up 151st Chelsea goal
By Tony Jimenez
LONDON, Feb 25 Didier Drogba became
Chelsea's fourth highest all-time scorer when he bagged the
second goal in their 3-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers in the
Premier League on Saturday.
The Ivory Coast striker headed in a left-wing corner from
Frank Lampard in the 61st minute to reach 151 goals for the
Stamford Bridge club, one more than Peter Osgood and Roy
Bentley.
Only Lampard, who also netted on Saturday to take his tally
to 182, Kerry Dixon (193) and Bobby Tambling (202) have scored
more goals for Chelsea.
Drogba, 33, who joined the London club from Olympique
Marseille in 2004, limped off with an injury late in the game
against Bolton and is rated doubtful for the midweek friendly
international against Guinea in Abidjan.
Chelsea's victory over second-from-bottom Bolton eased the
pressure on manager Andre Villas-Boas who recalled Lampard,
Michael Essien and Ashley Cole to his team.
The Portuguese was widely criticised in midweek after he
left the experienced trio out of his starting lineup as the side
were beaten 3-1 by Napoli in their Champions League first
knockout round first-leg tie in Italy.
Saturday's win took Chelsea back into fourth position in the
Premier League, at least until fifth-placed Arsenal entertain
north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.
Chelsea have 46 points from 26 matches, three ahead of
Arsenal and Newcastle United.
NEW START
"The pressure has been on to get results recently,"
Villas-Boas said after his team claimed only their third win in
11 league games.
"Our run has not been impressive the last couple of games so
the team wanted to go back to winning ways," he told the club
website (www.chelseafc.com).
"This can mean a new start. It was important to win for the
fans ... and it was important they could go home smiling."
David Luiz opened the scoring for Villas-Boas's men with a
curling right-foot effort in the 48th minute and Lampard sealed
victory by tucking the ball in at the far post from a right-wing
cross with 11 minutes left.
Lampard's goal was the 150th of his league career.
"It was a different formation today to the Napoli game where
we had two defensive midfielders (Ramires and Raul Meireles) in
front of the defence," Villas-Boas said.
"Today we were back to the normal 4-3-3 with fresh legs on
the pitch. Lampard had his chance and played fantastically well.
"There are six players competing for three midfield
positions. These decisions are taken for the benefit of the
team," added Villas-Boas.
"Regarding Michael (Essien), his first game back after
injury was against Sunderland (last month). He then played
against Manchester United and Everton and missed the Birmingham
City and Napoli games.
"This was normal squad rotation."
(Editing by Sonia Oxley)