LONDON Feb 26 Frank Lampard said his
relationship with Chelsea manager Andre Villas-Boas has "not
been ideal" during the young Portuguese coach's first season in
charge at Stamford Bridge.
Lampard, who at 33 is just a a year younger than the boss,
has lost his automatic starting place in the lineup and was on
the bench for the 3-1 Champions League defeat at Napoli last
week.
He also started as a substitute in the FA Cup match against
Birmingham City last weekend.
After returning to the starting line-up and scoring his
150th career league goal in Chelsea's 3-0 win over Bolton
Wanderers on Saturday, Lampard stressed his commitment to the
club but recognised strains with the manager.
Asked about their relationship, he said: "I think, from the
outside, you can probably see that it's not been ideal but the
important thing is not to focus on individual relationships too
much.
"It can only be negative and people do like to play on
negatives."
Although Villas-Boas praised Lampard after Chelsea ended a
run of five matches without a win, he said his display still did
not assure him of a place in the team.
"There have been certain issues," Lampard said. "Certain
players, we don't like not to play. But it's never a case of
players throwing their toys out of the pram to the detriment of
the club.
"The only way we can push on from now and secure Champions
League football next year, potentially move through in the FA
Cup and the Champions League this year, is to be positive.
"It's in the club's interest. It's not about any one
individual here and negative things can take the shine off it."
Villas-Boas said Lampard's performance was "fantastic" but
added: "There are six players competing for those three
positions in midfield. When we play with a number 10, it's even
less. It's six players for two.
"Frank had a big, big day and it was important for him after
the disappointment of coming out of the team against Napoli and
Birmingham.
"He proved he can make the difference for the team. We
always pick the team we think is best for the game and today he
showed why he is one of the best.
"You (journalists) asked me directly at Napoli if Lamps was
disappointed at missing the game and I assure you that he was,
just like Raul (Meireles) was disappointed today - just like
Oriol Romeu and John Obi Mikel."
Asked if Lampard would start against West Bromwich Albion
next week, Villas-Boas replied: "that is not the way it works."
