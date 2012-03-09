By Tony Jimenez
| LONDON, March 9
LONDON, March 9 Chelsea's interim manager
Roberto Di Matteo backed beleaguered Spanish striker Fernando
Torres on Friday to end a wretched goal drought stretching back
24 games to October.
"He (Torres) is a tremendous team player, a fantastic guy
and we value him very much," Di Matteo told a news conference
ahead of Saturday's home game against Stoke City in the Premier
League.
"He trains hard and he had a great game in my opinion on
Tuesday night," the Italian added in reference to the 2-0 FA Cup
fifth-round replay win at second tier Birmingham City.
"The only thing he lacked was a goal but I don't really care
who scores the goals in my team. For me it's about the team
ethic," said Di Matteo.
"The goals will come for him. Everyone has moments when
things don't go as they want - it's part of life."
Di Matteo said he was not concerned that Torres appeared to
turn down compatriot Juan Mata's offer for him to take a
second-half penalty against Birmingham.
"We've got designated penalty takers and it was Mata on
Tuesday," said the former Italy and Chelsea midfielder.
"It was simple and Mata followed instructions."
TEAM EFFORT
Di Matteo took over last Sunday when Portuguese Andre
Villas-Boas was sacked after a sequence of one victory in seven
matches in all competitions.
Reports had been swirling in the media for several weeks
about a rift between Villas-Boas and his players and the interim
manager said he had spoken to the squad in a bid to get them all
pulling in the same direction.
"I've had five long and busy days," Di Matteo explained.
"I've thrown myself into the job and I've just been trying to
talk to all the players individually and get them on board.
"I feel I have everybody onside. I have spoken to almost all
of the players because I believe this is a team effort."
Asked if they were a difficult group to manage, Di Matteo
replied: "Ask me again in a few weeks or a few months. I've been
in charge for five days so I can't answer that question yet".
BLAME SHARED
He said everyone had to take their share of the blame for
Villas-Boas's sacking.
"It has been a collective responsibility," added Di Matteo.
"We all know we are fifth in the table and we have obviously
made mistakes.
"I know we are strong and we have a good team and we want to
show we are better than where we are at the moment. We have to
win games - it's that simple.
"I don't want to spend time discussing what went on earlier,
I just want to look to the future. I've got two months to the
end of the season to achieve our aims, our targets and this is
what I'm going to put my energy into," said Di Matteo.
Chelsea have a fully-fit squad to choose from against Stoke
for only the second time this season.
Captain John Terry seems likely to be recalled in central
defence after being sidelined for six weeks by a knee problem
and left back Ashley Cole is ready to return after missing the
win over Birmingham with an ankle injury.
(Editing by Ken Ferris)