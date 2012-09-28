COBHAM, England, Sept 28 Chelsea captain John Terry, handed a suspended four-match ban and fined on Thursday for using racially abusive language, could play against Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday, coach Roberto Di Matteo said.

Terry was left out of the starting lineup for the league match against Stoke City last week, coming on as a substitute for the last two minutes, but played the full 90 minutes in Chelsea's 6-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the League Cup on Tuesday while his four-day hearing was still in progress.

"He trained as normal today and he is available, I have spoken to him and do on a regular basis. I am not going to tell you my team but he is available," Di Matteo told reporters at the club's training ground.

Asked if he would captain the side at the Emirates, Di Matteo replied: "He is available and from our point of view there are no changes.

"He is a professional player, a senior player and he has all the experience in the world to deal with this game."

Terry was found guilty by the FA on Thursday of racially abusing Queens Park Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand in a Premier League match last October, although he was cleared of a racially aggravated public order offence by magistrates in July.

Chelsea have said they will not comment on the FA's decision to fine and ban Terry pending a possible appeal, and until Terry decides whether to appeal or not, he is eligible to play. (Editing by Justin Palmer)