UPDATE 2-Soccer-Bayern run riot again to crush dispirited Arsenal 10-2 on aggregate
* Arsenal exit at last 16 stage for seventh consecutive season (Adds quotes)
LONDON Jan 8 Chelsea captain John Terry, who has been out since November with a knee problem, could take his first step towards a first team comeback by featuring for the club's under-21 team as an over-age player this week.
"He has been training and we are considering giving him some minutes in an under-21 game on Thursday," interim manager Rafael Benitez told a news conference on Tuesday.
Benitez also said goalkeeper Petr Cech would be sidelined for Wednesday's Capital One (League) Cup semi-final first leg at home to Premier League rivals Swansea City.
Cech has missed the last two matches with a leg injury. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)
NAPLES, Italy, March 7 Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos performed another rescue act to wreck Napoli's brave comeback attempt and take the Champions League title-holders into the quarter-finals on Tuesday after they had taken a first-half battering.
LONDON, March 7 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger blamed a "scandalous" refereeing decision for his team's 5-1 humiliation by Bayern Munich on Tuesday, which sent them out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage for the seventh season in a row.