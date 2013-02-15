Soccer-Goalkeeper Gordon pens new three-year deal at Celtic
March 8 Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon has signed a new three-year contract with Celtic, keeping him at the club until 2020, the Scottish champions said on Wednesday.
LONDON Feb 15 The return of African Nations Cup heroes John Obi Mikel and Victor Moses will add an extra dimension to Chelsea's squad for the last three months of the season, interim manager Rafael Benitez said on Friday.
The Nigerian pair, who helped their country beat Burkina Faso 1-0 in last weekend's Nations Cup final in Johannesburg, could be recalled by the European champions for Sunday's FA Cup fourth-round replay at home to third tier Brentford.
"It's important to have happy and confident players around... and they have brought that confidence and belief back with them," Benitez told the club website (www.chelseafc.com).
"Both of them progressed as individuals through the tournament. Obi has more experience and you could expect good (midfield) performances from him but Victor is just coming through and I could see he has grown and improved.
"To be so influential is a great achievement for Victor," added Benitez of the winger Chelsea signed from fellow Premier League side Wigan Athletic at the start of the season.
The Londoners also welcome striker Demba Ba and utility player David Luiz back to the squad after they missed Thursday's 1-0 Europa League win at Sparta Prague.
Chelsea were much the better team in the Czech Republic and the scoreline should have been more emphatic, said Benitez.
"We have been practising finishing today," added the Spaniard. "We had three or four counter attacks where we could have done better so we have to watch and practise and hopefully we will improve."
Brentford came close to causing an upset in the original tie at Griffin Park and Chelsea needed a late goal from Fernando Torres to escape with a 2-2 draw. The winners will travel to second tier Middlesbrough in the fifth round. (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Ken Ferris)
BARCELONA - Five-times European Cup winners Barcelona need to become the first team in the competition's 61-year history to claw back a four-goal deficit if they are to get past Paris St Germain and avoid their earliest elimination from the competition in a decade.(SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-PSG/, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45pm ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)
March 8 Arsenal winger Theo Walcott has urged his team mates to stop fighting amongst themselves after they crashed out of the Champions League in the last 16 for a seventh straight season with a humbling 10-2 aggregate defeat by Bayern Munich.