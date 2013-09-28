LONDON, Sept 28 Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho labelled Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen's behaviour a "disgrace" and called for the Belgian to be suspended for his part in Fernando Torres's sending-off during the two sides' 1-1 draw in the Premier League on Saturday.

Vertonghen and Torres twice came together, in a lively game, with the Spaniard receiving yellow cards on both occasions.

Vertonghen's role in the second incident, when the Belgian went down clutching his face following a seemingly innocuous aerial challenge, particularly aggravated Mourinho.

"The referee tried his best but some foreign players, when they come to England, still keep their culture and it's a disgrace. To do that to a person from your same job, I think that's a disgrace," he told a news conference.

Justice would be done only if Torres escaped further punishment and Vertonghen was suspended, he said.

"I hope the (FA disciplinary) committee understands he (Torres) has to play next weekend. The red card is, of course, a big mistake.

"If I was the boss of the committee I would give a one-match suspension (to Vertonghen) and nothing to Fernando."

Mourinho said Vertonghen should not have been on the pitch at White Hart Lane after an incident in Tuesday's League Cup win against Aston Villa when he pulled down the shorts of striker Nicklas Helenius as the Dane bore down on goal.

"He left the Aston Villa striker naked and it was not a penalty and not a red card and so Vertonghen should not have played this game," Mourinho said. "He should have been suspended with a red card against Aston Villa.

"If you go to YouTube it's top of the ridiculous situations in football; he left the boy naked, and today he changed the game. I am not happy." (Editing by Clare Fallon)