LONDON, March 29 Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho said they had no chance of winning this season's Premier League title after a shock 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace due to a John Terry own goal on Saturday.

"We depend too much on other results. When you depend a little it's possible. When you depend a lot, it's not possible," Mourinho told reporters. "I know mathematically it's still possible, but in reality it's too much."

Chelsea remain top a point ahead of Liverpool, who have a game in hand at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, and three points clear of Manchester City who are third and have three games in hand before their match at Arsenal later on Saturday. (Reporting by William Schomberg; editing by Ken Ferris)