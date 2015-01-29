LONDON Jan 29 Chelsea have cancelled their pre-match news conference ahead of Saturday's top-of-the-table crunch game against champions Manchester City, the Premier League leaders said on Thursday.

Chelsea have been the focus of attention from the Football Association this week after manager Jose Mourinho was fined 25,000 pounds ($38,000) and pivotal striker Diego Costa was charged with violent conduct.

Mourinho had said there was a "campaign" to influence referees' decisions against his team, while Costa could miss Saturday's clash after being charged for an alleged stamp on Liverpool's Emre Can in their League Cup semi-final.

Chelsea lead City by five points.

