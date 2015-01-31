LONDON Jan 31 League leaders Chelsea stayed five points clear of champions Manchester City at the top of the Premier League after the two frontrunners in the title race fought to 1-1 stalemate at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The goals came in a three minute spell before halftime with Chelsea the first to strike after 41 minutes when Branislav Ivanovic crossed for Eden Hazard, whose low ball across goal found Loic Remy who side-footed it into the empty net.

City equalised three minutes later when Jesus Navas crossed into the area. Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois failed to clear properly, sending the ball to Sergio Aguero whose goalbound shot was turned in by David Silva.

Chelsea's all-time record scorer Frank Lampard was given a warm reception by his old fans when he came on for City with 14 minutes remaining and although City finished the stronger side they could not find the winner.

Chelsea stay top with 53 points, followed by City on 48 with Manchester United third on 43. (Writing by Mike Collett, editing by Alan Baldwin)