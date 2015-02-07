LONDON Feb 7 Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho said the Premier League title race is still open despite his team stretching their lead over Manchester City to seven points on Saturday.

Branislav Ivanovic secured a 2-1 win for Chelsea at Aston Villa while City needed a late James Milner goal to scrape a 1-1 home draw with Hull City.

The results left Chelsea on 56 points to the 49 of City.

"In another country I would say it's fantastic, in this country I would say it's nothing. Every game is difficult, anything can happen. It's very, very difficult," Mourinho told reporters.

"Seven points means seven points, we have 14 matches to go. We are speaking about 42 points to play for and in 42 we have a lead of seven. I think it's nothing."

Mourinho of course is well aware that at the end of November Chelsea also led by seven points, only for City to draw level on New Year's Day.

City have struggled badly since then, failing to win a league game, though again Mourinho said he considered the ups and downs to be par for the course in the Premier League.

"I'm surprised by nothing," he said. "In this country every team can take points so I am not surprised. I didn't care about it. Somebody told me after the game and that was it.

"When you are top of the league you don't need other teams to lose points. If they lose, good, but if they don't it's not a problem. We have to focus on ourselves. If we win the next game we have a seven-point lead with 13 matches to go. Let's try to go step by step."

The next step is a home game against Everton on Wednesday, when City face enough tough fixture away at Stoke City. (Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net)