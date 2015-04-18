LONDON, April 18 Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard struck late in the first half to secure a 1-0 home win over Manchester United and open a 10-point lead at the top of the Premier League on Saturday.

Belgium international Hazard found a neat finish in the 38th minute to grab his 18th goal in all competitions this season after Chelsea spent much of the opening period on the back foot.

United continued to dictate possession after the break but the hosts defended stoically and stretched their advantage over second-placed Arsenal, who they visit next weekend.

United are a further point back in third, four clear of rivals Manchester City who host West Ham United on Sunday. (Editing by Ken Ferris)