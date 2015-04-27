LONDON, April 27 Jose Mourinho has again refuted criticism that his team plays dull football after Arsenal fans jeered them with chants of "Boring, boring Chelsea" during the London derby on Sunday.

The Premier League leaders relied on a watertight defence to earn a 0-0 draw at The Emirates and are within six points of their first league title since 2010.

After the match Mourinho, referring to Arsenal's last title success in 2004, told reporters: "You know, boring I think is 10 years without a title. That's very boring."

The Portuguese coach continued his theme at Chelsea's training ground at Cobham, south of London, on Monday before his team visit Leicester City on Wednesday.

"I met an Arsenal fan this morning, a gentleman who lives next to me, an Arsenal fan for 50 years and he congratulated me on my press conference and said I was spot on.

"If the number of goals decides if a team is good or bad, or boring or not boring, we have 18 teams that are more boring than us."

Manchester City are the league's top scorers with 70 goals followed by Chelsea on 65, and Mourinho said: "By this criteria only Manchester City has more quality than us -- they are the best team and Chelsea is the second best team.

"If a good team is the team with more points we are the best team. If the best team has the least defeats we are the best team.

"If the best team is the champion, but not yet, but if the best team is the one that leads, we are the best team. In goals conceded we are the second best team.

"So however you want to analyse it, we are either the best team or the second best team -- it's as simple as that. It cannot be true that we are boring."

Chelsea are top with 77 points from 33 matches after 23 wins and two defeats. City have lost seven games and Arsenal six, with both on 67 points, though City have played a game more.

Mourinho's side have conceded 26 goals compared to City's 36 and 32 for Arsenal, although seventh-placed Southampton have also only allowed 26 goals against them.

On Sunday Mourinho said he thought his skipper John Terry played the game of his life against Arsenal and on Monday called the former England captain the best defender of his generation.

"The two seasons prior to my arrival he was not an important player for Chelsea managers," said Mourinho.

"But in this generation I think he is the best centre back. So many caps, so many battles, so many amazing number of matches, and a good goalscorer considering his position."

Chelsea will clinch the title if they win at Leicester City on Wednesday and beat Crystal Palace next Sunday. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Ken Ferris)