LONDON, April 29 Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho delivered an expletive-laden halftime team talk that fired his side to a 3-1 comeback victory over Leicester City on Wednesday and moved them to within three points of the Premier League title.

Chelsea trailed to a Marc Albrighton goal in first half-stoppage time after a lifeless opening 45 minutes when they were a long way short of their crushing best.

The Portuguese coach admitted he let rip in the interval before second-half goals from Didier Drogba, John Terry and Ramires delivered all three points and left them needing to beat Crystal Palace on Sunday to win their first title since 2010.

"If I tell you on television what I said it will be 'peep peep peep'. Too many peeps," he said on the BBC.

Captain Terry admitted they "got a telling off at halftime" but would not elaborate on what exactly Mourinho had said to provoke the impressive turnaround.

The second-half display was typified by the performance of Drogba, who had been subdued before the break but rekindled memories of the forward at his menacing best as he led the charge after the interval.

Chelsea superbly dismantled an in-form Leicester side who had won their last four games in their battle to avoid relegation.

With a lot of the pre-match debate focussing on whether Chelsea's style of play was "boring", they provided an impressive argument against with stylish football and a fantastic third goal from Brazilian midfielder Ramires.

"Tonight was not boring for me," Mourinho added. "To be losing at halftime is not boring -- it is pressure.

"The way we played in the second half, against probably the best team we have played in the last month, was fantastic.

"In April everyone expected us to drop points against Arsenal and Manchester United, but April was the month that we destroyed opponents.

"We won every game except the draw against Arsenal so I'm very pleased. Now we just need three more points."

He cautioned against fans celebrating too early, however, ahead of their game against Palace.

"Stamford Bridge is ready to celebrate but if I can ask something from them it is to not celebrate," he said.

"We all want to win on Sunday but it will be a difficult game. Stamford Bridge must be ready to push us." (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)