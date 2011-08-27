LONDON Aug 27 Chelsea signed Mexico under-20 international Ulises Davila from Chivas Guadalajara on Saturday, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

No transfer fee was disclosed for the 20-year-old, who can play as an attacking midfielder or forward and has agreed a five-year contract.

"Ulises has been a highly scouted player by a lot of clubs and has made great progress in the last couple of tournaments we have seen him play in," technical director Michael Emenalo told the team's website (www.chelseafc.com).

"Chivas is a superb club with a strong reputation in player development and world football and we are confident Ulises will be able to continue his fast development to become an important Chelsea first-team player."

Davila was part of the Mexico squad beaten in the semi-finals of this month's under-20 World Cup in Colombia.

He is Chelsea's fifth signing since the end of last season, following Thibaut Courtois, Romelu Lukaku, Oriol Romeu and Juan Mata.

