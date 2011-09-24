LONDON, Sept 24 Fernando Torres, who finally appeared to be finding the form that prompted Chelsea to sign him for a British record of 50 million pounds ($77 million) in January, scored his second goal of the season for Chelsea but was sent off 10 minutes later against Swansea City on Saturday.

Torres, who before last weekend had scored just once for Chelsea since his record move from Liverpool, finally got on the scoresheet this season with a well-taken goal at Manchester United last week, and scored again after 29 minutes against Swansea.

It was an excellent strike following a pass from Juan Mata with Torres chesting down the ball before firing home to put Chelsea 1-0 ahead in the Premier League game.

Ten minutes later the Spanish striker flew in at Swansea's Mark Gower with both feet off the ground and referee Mike Dean showed him an immediate red card.

It was Torres's first dismissal since he moved to English football in 2007 but Chelsea's second red card in two matches following Alex's sending-off against Fulham in the League Cup on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.648 British Pounds) (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Clare Fallon)