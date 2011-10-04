LONDON Oct 4 No one has played more games at
Chelsea's 106-year home than Ron Harris but the former captain
said he would support a move away from Stamford Bridge if it was
in the best interests of the club.
The 2009-10 Premier League champions announced late on
Monday that they had made a proposal to buy back the freehold
land at Stamford Bridge from Chelsea Pitch Owners (CPO).
Chelsea said this did not mean the club would definitely be
relocating but added that buying back the freehold removed a
potential hurdle "should a suitable (alternative) site become
available in the future".
"I have heard rumours for quite some time they are looking
to move but it remains to be seen what will actually happen,"
Harris told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.
"It seems as though they can't extend Stamford Bridge's
capacity so moving is probably the only thing they can do. If
it's good for the club I'd go along with it."
CPO was a company set up in 1993, at a time when the ground
was under threat from property developers, to ensure the
ownership of the site was placed in club-friendly hands.
Now that Chelsea are owned by billionaire Russian Roman
Abramovich, the Londoners believe that safeguard is no longer
necessary.
"Chelsea should always be grateful to those who invested in
CPO," chairman Bruce Buck said in a statement. "We know only too
well how close the club came to losing our home prior to the
formation of CPO.
"But that threat has now gone under Mr Abramovich's
ownership and with the CPO structure in place we cannot plan
with certainty for the future. I hope all CPO shareholders vote
in favour of the proposal."
FINANCIAL SENSE
Harris, who played a record 795 games for the club and was
skipper when they won the 1970 FA Cup and 1971 European Cup
Winners' Cup, said a move away from Stamford Bridge would make
financial sense.
"The capacity is 41,000 right now so I suppose if they can
get a bigger stadium that takes 60,000 it brings in more money,"
said the 66-year-old former hard-man defender.
"You'll obviously have some people for it and some people
against it but...if it makes Chelsea a bigger club then I can't
see anything wrong with it."
Chief executive Ron Gourlay underlined the fact that a move
was by no means certain.
"Chelsea Football Club and Mr Abramovich are determined to
ensure the club continues to compete at the highest level of
world football," said Gourlay.
"We continue to look at options for expanding the Bridge and
I should be clear we have not identified a site for a new
stadium elsewhere."
Harris, who does corporate hospitality work at Stamford
Bridge, has a suite named after him at the ground.
"The biggest suite at Chelsea is the Ron Harris suite which
I'm proud of," he explained. "That was never done under the
previous regime so I've got great admiration for everything
Roman Abramovich has done for the club and for me personally.
"Maybe they would build me a new Ron Harris suite if they
moved to a new ground."
