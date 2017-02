LONDON, March 4 Chelsea sacked manager Andre Villas-Boas on Sunday, the Premier League club said after a series of poor results.

"Unfortunately the results and performances of the team have not been good enough and were showing no signs of improving at a key time in the season," the London club said on their website (www.chelseafc.com). (Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Clare Fallon)