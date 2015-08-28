LONDON Aug 28 Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho reaches two more milestones at the club in Saturday's Premier League game at home to London rivals Crystal Palace.

It will be his 200th league match, of which he has lost only 20, and a 100th home league game with only one defeat -- by lowly Sunderland in April.

"I'm proud of the record but I don't think it has any influence in the future," Mourinho told a news conference on Friday.

"It's not normal, 99 matches in the most competitive league and a defeat could have happened in so many matches."

In his first spell at the club, between 2004-07, Mourinho won two league titles, adding a third on his return last season.

Chelsea have made a stuttering start to the new campaign with a win, a draw and a 3-0 defeat by league leaders Manchester City, having conceded seven goals in three games and had two men sent off.

The manager believes, however, that falling five points behind is not a problem.

"It's not normal that in three matches you have three penalties against and play with 10 men twice," he added.

"Four points is not what we want but is not a drama. We know we're going to improve.

"Manchester City are a very good team and have started well but last season Chelsea started well and arrived at Jan. 1 with the same points as others."

On Palace's last visit, in May, Chelsea clinched the league title with a 1-0 win.

Mourinho said Alan Pardew's side were even stronger this season and will be "top 10 for sure".

He must do without captain John Terry, who was sent off in the 3-2 win at West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

As usual Mourinho refused to comment about transfer targets like John Stones of Everton and Chinese defender Zhang Linpeng of Guangzhou Evergrande.

"I have a good squad. If I get another player, good, but if I don't, I go with what we have," he said. (Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Ed Osmond)