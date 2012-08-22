LONDON Aug 22 A late goal by Fernando Torres
drove Chelsea to their second successive victory of the new
season when they came from behind to beat promoted Reading 4-2
on Wednesday.
Reading appeared set for their first league victory over the
European champions for 82 years when they led 2-1 with 20
minutes left.
But England centre half Gary Cahill put Chelsea level with a
long-range effort before Torres scored from close in. Branislav
Ivanovic added a fourth in injury time to put Chelsea on top of
the Premier League after two games.
Chelsea dominated possession for the first 25 minutes at
Stamford Bridge and Reading were forced into desperate defence
to keep out a series of counter-attacks.
Juan Mata and Eden Hazard, the close-season signing from
Lille, were linking up superbly and the Belgian earned his
second penalty in two games after 18 minutes when Chris Gunter
took his legs away in the area.
Lampard scored from the spot, just as he had early in
Chelsea's opening 2-0 win at Wigan on Sunday.
The game was turned on its head, however, inside the next 10
minutes. First, Reading's Russian striker Pavel Pogrebnyak got
ahead of John Terry to meet a fine cross by Gareth McCleary and
send a glancing header into the top corner.
Danny Guthrie then smacked a free kick through the Chelsea
wall and goalkeeper Petr Cech could only spill the ball into his
own net.
The Chelsea defence was shaken and a free kick by Ian Harte
almost led to a third Reading goal but Alex Pearce headed wide
when unmarked.
Reading looked comfortable protecting their lead after the
break, keeping a close eye on Torres whose industry up front was
not matched by his shooting accuracy.
Oscar replaced fellow Brazilian midfielder Ramires after an
hour but Chelsea continued to struggle for rhythm in a match
re-arranged because the home side face Europa League winners
Atletico Madrid in the European Supercup in Monaco next week.
But Cahill put Chelsea back on level terms when he thumped a
25-yard shot through Reading goalkeeper Adam Federici before
Torres scored from an Ashley Cole pass in the 81st minute.
Reading threw everything into attack, including goalkeeper
Federici, in the dying seconds and Chelsea broke away to leave
defender Ivanovic with a simple task to score his second goal in
two matches.
(Reporting by Robert Woodward; Editing by Alison Wildey)