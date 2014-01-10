LONDON Jan 10 Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho is adamant Eden Hazard will not be leaving Stamford Bridge any time soon but believes the playmaker's fellow Belgian international Kevin De Bruyne could move in the January transfer window.

The Londoners have received bids from two clubs for winger De Bruyne who has been out of favour this season.

"He's a player we've had a couple of offers for," Mourinho told reporters on Friday, without naming the interested teams.

"One of them is coming to a level where we believe it can be a good situation for the player and the club. We know he's a fantastic young player with lots of potential," he added on the eve of Saturday's Premier League visit to Hull City.

"I would be happy to keep him and develop him but we also have to analyse the player's profile, the player's personality and he wants so much to go that maybe it's a good option," said Mourinho.

"It's a very good deal for the club from a financial point of view. The club bought him a couple of years ago for a small fee and now we have the possibility to sell him for a very positive amount."

VfL Wolfsburg's sporting director Klaus Allofs said on Friday that De Bruyne, 22, who Chelsea loaned to Werder Bremen last season, was keen to join his Bundesliga club in January.

"The ball is in Chelsea's camp now," Allofs added.

Mourinho said Hazard would not be leaving despite media reports of interest from Paris St Germain.

CRAZY VALUE

"I am not worried because if his value was around 40 million pounds ($65.85 million) when Chelsea bought him and two years later he is twice or three times better than he was when we bought him, I think his value in the market is a crazy value," he said.

"On top of that he's not a player Chelsea are interested in selling anyway."

Mourinho also said the club had not received any bids for Juan Mata, who has been in and out of the side this season, or Michael Essien who has rarely featured since returning from a loan spell at Real Madrid.

The Portuguese refused to comment on reports of his renewed interest in Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney.

The Stamford Bridge club had two bids for England international Rooney rejected in the close season.

Mourinho shook his head and said he was not prepared to talk about the player ahead of third-placed Chelsea's home game with Manchester United on Jan. 19.

Champions United are languishing in seventh place but Mourinho believes they will finish in the top four at the end of the season under new manager David Moyes.

"I don't think they have a problem," said the Chelsea manager. "In this moment they are not in the top four but they can be at the end of the season.

"I don't feel any problem for David. Better results will arrive and he will be for many years in the club and will reach good results."

Chelsea are one point behind Manchester City and two adrift of leaders Arsenal.

($1 = 0.6074 British pounds) (Reporting by Tony Goodson, editing by Tony Jimenez)