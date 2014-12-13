LONDON Dec 13 Chelsea winger Eden Hazard repaid his manager Jose Mourinho for giving him a break in the sun by scoring one goal and creating the other in a scrappy 2-0 home win over 10-man Hull City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Hazard, who was rested for the midweek Champions League win over Sporting Lisbon, scored with a rare header after seven minutes.

The Belgian interntional then helped to settle the outcome in the 68th with a trademark run across Hull's defensive line before exchanging passes with Branislav Ivanovic and setting up Diego Costa for his 12th league goal of the season.

The win kept Chelsea three points ahead of champions Manchester City who won 1-0 at Leicester City.

Mourinho said he had made an agreement with Hazard that he should go on holiday with his family and have a rest rather than stay in wintry London for the Sporting game on Wednesday.

"He told me, don't worry. I will come back fresh and you could see that happiness in his legs," the Portuguese coach told reporters, adding that he was surprised to see the diminutive Hazard score with his head.

"He jumps a lot but normally he closes his eyes."

Mourinho's warm words for Hazard contrast with tensions between the two men a year ago. Then, the Belgian travelled out of Britain without permission and failed to show up on time for training, leading him to be dropped for a Champions League tie.

With Chelsea now facing a gruelling sequence of eight games in a month, Mourinho may seek to rotate other players.

The league leaders have lost some of the free-scoring swagger that made them look unbeatable until they fell to their first loss of the season last week at Newcastle United.

Playmaker Cesc Fabregas got an enforced rest on Saturday due to suspension after a fifth yellow card at Newcastle and Chelsea lacked the creativity usually provided by the Spain midfielder.

Despite taking an early lead, the hosts created no more chances in the first half and only made sure of the result once Hull were reduced to 10 men when Tom Huddlestone was shown a red card for planting a boot into the knee of defender Filipe Luis.

"We didn't play especially well but we played well enough," Mourinho said. "Today we just had moments of good football. It was not for 90 minutes."

Hull manager Steve Bruce complained that Chelsea should have been down to 10 men themselves before Huddlestone's dismissal when England defender Gary Cahill, who had already been booked, jumped over a challenge and Hull players accused him of diving.

"It's like something out of Swan Lake, it's that blatant," Bruce said. "Yet there's some sort of excuse that they'll find for it." (Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Ken Ferris)