BOLTON, England Oct 2 Chelsea midfielder Frank
Lampard responded to the critics who have questioned his future
by scoring a sizzling hat-trick against Bolton Wanderers on
Sunday.
The 33-year-old's 'demise' has been widely reported in
British media with commentators wondering if the England
international is past his best as he has struggled to earn a
regular starting spot for club and country.
Lampard moved quickly to prove himself at the Reebok,
however, setting up Daniel Sturridge's second-minute opener
before displaying sublime finishing in a treble that helped the
London side to a 5-1 win over their woeful hosts
.
"There's only one way (to answer critics) and I've been
around a long time so it's never always plain sailing and you
just have to stay strong and let your football do the talking,"
Lampard told Sky Sports.
"If you do that, you keep working hard, things come to you
and today things came to me."
He will be hoping he might have done enough to catch the eye
of England manager Fabio Capello ahead of Friday's Euro 2012
qualifier against Montenegro.
Lampard was left out of the England starting lineup for last
month's qualifier in Bulgaria, the first time he had been
dropped from the start of a competitive match since 2007.
He was also on the bench for last weekend's league game
against Swansea City but manager Andre Villas-Boas denied there
were any doubts over Lampard, who also scored in a 1-1 draw at
Valencia in the Champions League last week.
"It's good for him because he had a good solid performance
alongside the rest of the team. He arrived with the perfect
timing in the box," the Portuguese told a news conference.
"His talent was never in question ... it's not a question of
age, it's a question of competence and this squad is full of
competence and the talent of the players is never in question.
"I think we have enough talent to try to continue to
challenge for the Premier League."
The victory took Chelsea to third in the table on 16 points
from seven games. Manchester United and Manchester City are
three points ahead with the champions top on goal difference.
"I just want to contribute when I'm playing and it's great
to play with good players," added Lampard, who had the
travelling Chelsea fans chanting his name for the rest of the
game after he completed his treble in the 59th minute.
"I feel like I've got a lot left in me and I just want to be
part of a successful team at the end of the season."
