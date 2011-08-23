(Adds last para)
LONDON Aug 23 Tipped as the next Didier Drogba,
Chelsea new boy Romelu Lukaku is flattered to be compared to the
powerhouse striker with whom he bears a striking resemblance in
stature and playing style.
Drafted into Chelsea's burgeoning squad from Belgian club
Anderlecht this month for a fee media reports said was in the
region of 18 million pounds ($29.68 million), the 18-year-old is
now learning all he can from Drogba.
With his hulk-like frame and swift turn of pace, the young
Belgian has invited obvious comparisons with a player many
pundits said he had been brought in to replace.
But Lukaku is now taking tips from twice African Footballer
of the Year Drogba.
"To be compared with Didier is a very big honour to me,"
Lukaku told reporters on Tuesday as he was introduced along with
fellow close-season recruit Oriol Romeu.
"Every time I spend time with him we talk and I sit next to
him in the dressing room. I listen all the time because he gives
advice and, also with Nico (Nicolas Anelka) and Fernando
(Torres) it is the same, so I am very happy to have world-class
strikers around me.
"I am not here to replace Didier, just to play for Chelsea,
and I hope he will stay as long as possible so I can play with
him and continue learning from him. He is a world-class
striker," Lukaku added.
FINISHING EXERCISES
"When we did some finishing exercises after training he said
to focus as long as possible when you hit the ball, until the
last minute. (These are) very small things but very efficient."
Lukaku, a Chelsea fan who owned a club shirt before signing
for the Premier League team, said he was a little overawed when
he arrived at Stamford Bridge.
"I was quiet and didn't say anything, I just looked around,"
he said.
"You don't know what to say when the captain John Terry
tells me, 'Whenever you need me you can call me', and Didier
says, 'Well done Romelu'. It's like 'Did he just say that to
me?'.
"It gives you a boost to do more but sometimes when you do
something wrong they also scream at you. It's not play time now,
that's over and we have to work hard to get success."
Midfielder Romeu, who arrived from Barcelona this month on a
four-year deal, could be considered one for the future at only
19.
The young Catalan, however, is determined to force his way
into first-team contention.
"I am concentrating on this season. I want to do my best and
make the most of the opportunity I've been given," he said.
"Chelsea have given me this great opportunity and I want to
play as many games as possible."
The London club, who have picked up four points from their
opening two league matches, host promoted Norwich City on
Saturday.
($1 = 0.606 British Pounds)
