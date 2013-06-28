June 28 Chelsea midfielder Marko Marin is to spend next season on loan at Spanish side Sevilla, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Marin, capped 16 times by Germany, arrived in London from Werder Bremen last season but missed the start of the campaign through injury and then struggled for first-team opportunities, not making his first league start until January.

The 24-year-old will spend next season at the La Liga side, subject to medical and legal clearance.

