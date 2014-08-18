LONDON Aug 18 Germany midfielder Marko Marin has joined Fiorentina on a season-long loan from Chelsea, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

Marin, 25, spent last season on loan in Spain with Europa League winners Sevilla and joins up with Serie A club Fiorentina ahead of their first game of the season against Roma on Aug. 30.

The Serbian-born German international, capped 16 times for the world champions, joined Chelsea in 2012 and made 16 appearances during his first season.

Jose Mourinho's side begin their Premier League campaign with a visit to newly promoted Burnley later on Monday.

