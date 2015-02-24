LONDON Feb 24 Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic's suspension has been cut from three matches to two by the FA, meaning he will miss Sunday's League Cup final against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley.

"The Chelsea Football Club board is extremely disappointed and frustrated the FA regulatory commission has decided not to reduce Nemanja Matic's suspension to the maximum extent permitted," the club said in a statement on Tuesday.

Matic received his ban after being sent off for pushing Ashley Barnes to the ground when the Burnley striker felled the Serbian international with a dangerous studs-up challenge in Saturday's 1-1 Premier League draw at Stamford Bridge. (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Ken Ferris)