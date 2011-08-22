(Adds byline)
By Mike Oboh
KANO, Nigeria Aug 22 Chelsea midfielder John
Obi Mikel's father was released by his kidnappers in Nigeria on
Monday and police said five suspects had been arrested.
After Michael Obi was abducted on Aug. 12, Mikel received a
"sizeable" ransom demand last week. Despite his personal trauma,
Mikel played for Chelsea the day after learning of the
kidnapping and made public appeals for his dad's safe return.
"I was taken right deep into the bush, in an isolated area
in Jos (in central Nigeria). I started begging them, yet they
beat me mercilessly, kicking me with their boots," Michael told
reporters.
"There are five of them and they were dressed in military
uniforms. They pushed me into a vehicle painted in military
colours and began to drive very fast. I never knew a vehicle can
fly like that."
Kano police commissioner Ibrahim Idris told reporters a team
of officers had arrested five suspected kidnappers after raiding
a neighbourhood in the Kabuga area of the city after a tip-off
from former policeman Jacob Kowen.
Idris said the suspects were dressed as soldiers and were
using a vehicle painted in military colours.
Mikel's management company issued a statement on behalf of
the player, who played in Chelsea's 0-0 draw at Stoke City on
Aug. 14 and Saturday's 2-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion.
"John Obi Mikel would like to thank everyone in Nigeria, his
family and friends, Chelsea FC and their fans and his agents for
their total support during this terrible time," Sport
Entertainment & Media Group said.
It was not the first time a relative of a Premier League
player had been abducted in Nigeria, where most people live on
less than $2 a day, after former Everton defender Joseph Yobo's
brother was kidnapped in 2008.
Kidnapping of oil workers in the southern Niger Delta has
been relatively common in the past but abductions have begun
spreading further north.
