LONDON Aug 15 John Obi Mikel played in Chelsea's 0-0 draw at Stoke City on Sunday while grappling with the news his father had been abducted in Nigeria last week, the midfielder's management company said on Monday.

The Nigeria international, who came close to scoring in his club's opening match of the season with a long-range volley that goalkeeper Asmir Begovic tipped over the crossbar, decided to play despite finding out his father had gone missing on Friday.

"Thus far no ransom demand has been received," The Sport Entertainment & Media Group said in a statement.

"Mikel was informed by his manager prior to the Stoke v Chelsea match and decided to play so as not to let down his team and family."

It is not the first time a relative of a Premier League player has been abducted in Nigeria after former Everton defender Joseph Yobo's brother was kidnapped in 2008.