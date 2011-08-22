LONDON Aug 22 Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel's father has been released by his kidnappers in Nigeria, the player's management company said on Monday.

After his father was abducted on Aug. 12, Mikel received a "sizeable" ransom demand last week. Despite his personal trauma, Mikel played for Chelsea the day after learning of the kidnapping.

"Earlier today Michael Obi called his family to advise them that he had been released by his abductors," Sport Entertainment & Media Group (SEM) said in a statement.

"SEM have waited until now to release this information, to ensure that Michael was safe.

"John Obi Mikel would like to thank everyone in Nigeria, his family and friends, Chelsea FC and their fans and his agents for their total support during this terrible time."