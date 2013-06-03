LONDON, June 3 Here is a look at the life and career of Jose Mourinho, the charismatic Portuguese manager, who has rejoined Chelsea.

* EARLY DAYS:

- Jose Mourinho was born in January 1963 in Setubal, Portugal.

- Following a modest playing career, he accepted a job in 1992 as an interpreter for former England manager Bobby Robson at Sporting Lisbon, taking over as assistant coach from 1994 to 1996.

- He moved with Robson to Barcelona in 1996 and helped them win the King's Cup, the Super Cup and the European Cup Winners' Cup and took his first job as a fully fledged coach at Benfica in 2000 but fell out with the club's president and quit.

* PORTO CALLING:

- He won the UEFA Cup and domestic Cup double in his first full season in charge of Portuguese club Porto in 2003. In 2004 he won a second successive league title and Porto became European champions with a 3-0 win over Monaco in the Champions League final. After the match, he announced he would leave and was appointed coach of Chelsea on a three-year contract.

* SUCCESS AT CHELSEA:

- In 2005 Mourinho led Chelsea to their first English league title for 50 years with the club retaining the Premier League title a year later.

- Chelsea finished second behind Manchester United in the Premier League in 2007 and lost to Liverpool in the Champions League semi-finals. They did win the League Cup and also the FA Cup.

- The club announced Mourinho's departure in September 2007 after a breakdown of relations with the club and a falling out with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich.

* VOYAGE TO ITALY:

- He replaced Roberto Mancini as coach of Inter Milan in June 2008, shocking Italy with his outspoken style. He went on to win the Serie A title in his debut season. In 2010 he ended Inter's 45-year wait for a third European crown by completing a Champions League, Serie A and Italian Cup treble.

- After a series of run-ins with the Italian football establishment, he finally quit. "We have done something historic that has never happened in Italian football. But still we don't properly understand what we have achieved," he said. He became coach at Real Madrid at the end of May 2010.

* BIG CHALLENGE AT REAL:

- He signed a four-year contract with the Spanish giants and won the King's Cup in his first season.

- In 2012, Real won their first La Liga title for four years, smashing league records along the way and ending Barcelona's domestic dominance. He became the fourth coach, after Tomislav Ivic, Ernst Happel, and Giovanni Trapattoni, to have won league titles in at least four different countries: Portugal, England, Italy, and Spain.

- Mourinho said in May 2012 he was motivated by the challenges ahead at Real Madrid and agreed a two-year contract extension which tied him to the club until 2016.

* 2013:

- This season has proved thin with dressing-room divisions coming to the fore after Real's defeat by Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League semi-finals. Mourinho said after the match: "I know in England I am loved - by the fans, by the media that treat me fairly", fuelling speculation he could be on his way back to Chelsea.

- Mourinho and his team ended the season on low note after losing 2-1 to Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup final on May 17.

It was announced he was leaving and weeks afterwards his return to Chelsea for a second stint as manager was confirmed. (Editing by Mark Meadows; Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit; david.cutler@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7968; Reuters; Messaging: david.cutler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)