LONDON, June 10 Jose Mourinho returned to Chelsea on Monday, with the smiling 'Special One' saying he was now the 'Happy One' on his second coming as manager of the Premier League club he has always loved.

With some 250 reporters from home and abroad and dozens of television crews crowding into a suite at Stamford Bridge, there was never any doubt about the Portuguese retaining his media pulling power of old.

"If I have to choose a nickname for this period, I would choose 'the Happy One'," he declared. "I am very happy.

"Time flies. It looks like it was a couple of days but it was nine years ago when I first became manager," he said after entering the room to a barrage of camera flashes.

"I have the same nature, I am the same person," the title-winning former Real Madrid and Inter Milan manager assured reporters, adding that he had the same heart and emotions.

"I would describe myself as a very happy person. It is the first time I arrive in a club where I already love the club. Before I had to build an emotional relationship and I only came to love the club a little later." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)