LONDON, March 21 Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho will contest a charge of improper conduct by the FA following the Premier League leaders' 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa last Saturday.

The Portuguese, who was sent to the stands for encroaching on the turf and approaching the match referee at the end of the match, told reporters on Friday that he did not accept the charge.

"I have a meeting on Monday and I have to make my defence privately, not with you," he said. "For you it is enough to know for obvious reasons I don't accept the charges."

Mourinho had been angered after referee Chris Foy showed Chelsea's Brazilian midfielder Ramires a straight red card for a stamp on Villa's Moroccan international Karim El Ahmadi.

The manager said after the match that Foy, who also sent off Brazilian Willian, should not be allowed to take charge of any more Chelsea matches. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)