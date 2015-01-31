LONDON Jan 31 The Special One has become the Silent One -- Jose Mourinho is never short of an opinion, but for the second time in two days he decided not to share his thoughts.

Having skipped Friday's pre-match media commitments, the Chelsea coach was also nowhere to be seen after their 1-1 draw with Manchester City on Saturday that left his side five points clear at the top of the table.

The second successive no-show could land him in hot water with the Premier League, who will likely request an explanation for his absence.

Chelsea have been the focus of attention from the Football Association this week with Mourinho fined 25,000 pounds ($38,000) having said there was a "campaign" to influence referees' decisions against his team.

In a similar vein, he was annoyed following Tuesday's League Cup final second leg victory over Liverpool, claiming the media and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp in particular, were stirring trouble for striker Diego Costa.

Costa, who was later charged with violent conduct by the FA for stamping on Liverpool's Emre Can, was banned for three games and missed Saturday's clash.

While Chelsea did not give ground in the title race, there would have been little else positive for Mourinho to reflect on following the clash at Stamford Bridge.

His side were second best for most of the encounter, seemed short on ambition and happy to settle for a point rather than go for the win.

Chelsea striker Loic Remy, who scored the opening goal from close range before David Silva grabbed an equaliser, summed up the mood in the Chelsea camp.

"We are still first, City are still five points behind us," he told Sky Sports. "It is not too bad a result tonight."

