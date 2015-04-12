LONDON, April 12 Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho chose to make light of his players being pelted with objects from the crowd following their late winner in a 1-0 victory at West London rivals Queens Park Rangers on Sunday.

Branislav Ivanovic was hurt when he was struck by a lighter as Chelsea celebrated Cesc Fabregas' 88th-minute winner but a happy Mourinho was in no mood to castigate the QPR fans after his side moved seven points clear at the Premier League summit.

"The game was correct in the pitch and correct in the stands. It is not easy in an emotional game," the ever colourful Mourinho, whose team were far from their best but have a game in hand as they move in on the title, told the BBC.

"If, at the end of the game, someone threw a pound coin, put it in your pocket. If someone threw a chocolate, eat it. It is no problem. Everybody needs a pound."

QPR boss Chris Ramsey, whose side are battling relegation, did criticise his fans in contrast to the Portuguese.

"We don't want objects thrown on the pitch." he said. "We don't want those people back in the club." (Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Alan Baldwin)