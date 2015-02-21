LONDON Feb 21 Jose Mourinho tried to conceal his obvious anger at the incidents which he clearly believed had cost Premier League leaders Chelsea victory over Burnley on Saturday.

After the 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea's manager repeatedly told TV interviewers that there were four moments in the game "where you can write the story" but he refused to elaborate when asked to talk about them.

Asked on BBC television whether the sending-off of Nemanja Matic, who retaliated after being on the end of a terrible challenge from Ashley Barnes, had changed things, Mourinho, who is no stranger to being punished by the Football Association for his outbursts, was at his most obtuse.

"No. There are four moment of the game where you can write the story. Minutes 30, 33, 43 and 69. Don't ask me more questions," he said.

"I can't go through the incidents. I am punished when I refer to these situations and I don't want to be punished.

"To describe, I have to use words that I cannot. It is better we finish. I don't want to look silly in front of you. I am surprised we didn't lose."

The 69th-minute incident Mourinho was referring to was obviously the straight red card for Matic who, in a fit of anger after Barnes's wild challenge, chased after him and threw him to the ground.

Chelsea were still leading 1-0 through Branislav Ivanovic's 14th-minute goal when this episode quite changed the game's complexion and a re-energised Burnley equalised through a Ben Mee header nine minutes from time.

Other incidents that clearly irked Mourinho were two clear-cut penalty claims for Chelsea, which were waved away by referee Martin Atkinson. (Writing by Ian Chadband, editing by Ed Osmond)