LONDON Oct 18 Brazilian Oscar's match-winning performance in Chelsea's 2-1 away victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday included a superb free kick and the final pass for Cesc Fabregas's decisive goal.

Unbeaten Premier League leaders Chelsea settled the match with goals in the sixth minute of each half at Selhurst Park in south London.

Damien Delaney gave away an early free kick close to the Palace box that Oscar took right-footed and curled over the wall and inside the top far corner out of reach of the diving Julian Speroni.

"We practise (free kicks) every day and Fabregas, Willian or I always take them and when the time comes we decide on the spot, one, two, three and today I asked to take it," midfielder Oscar said.

He told Reuters there were two reasons behind who took the kick.

"It depends on the position (of the ball) and who's feeling most confident, he's the one that will go and take it," Oscar said.

"First I look to see where the goalkeeper is standing and decide in that moment.

"He was standing in the middle and I went for the top corner."

Chelsea scored again in the 51st minute when both teams were down to 10 men after their left back Cesar Azpilicueta and Delaney had been sent off within three minutes at the end of the first half.

An attack on the centre of the Palace defence started by Fabregas set up Eden Hazard to pass to Oscar who neatly laid the ball off for the Spaniard to shoot between Speroni and his near post.

"I'm very happy (with my form). I've been playing very well for several matches and I hope to continue helping our team in that way," Oscar said.

He said that playing well for Brazil in their Asian tour friendly wins over Argentina and Japan and good performances for Chelsea were part of the same vein of form.

"I know very well how to separate the two and with Brazil that's now over after two important games and now I'm back giving my best again for Chelsea," the 23-year-old said.

"I think we played well, Crystal Palace stood back a lot and we had a lot of the ball."

Chelsea, who have dropped only two points in eight league games, were without injured top scorer Diego Costa and fielded a five-man midfield with Loic Remy up front.

Oscar said he had a growing understanding with Willian that came from playing together for Brazil to their club performances.

"We always play together for Chelsea so with him, Hazard, Fabregas, (Nemanja) Matic we understand each other well."

Frazier Campbell pulled a goal back for Palace from Wilfried Zaha's dart past Filipe Luis on the right and low cross in the final minute.