LONDON, July 25 Brazil midfielder Oscar has
signed for Chelsea, the English Premier League club said on
Wednesday.
The 20-year-old, who is in Brazil's Olympic squad for the
Games in London, arrives at Stamford Bridge from Brazilian side
Internacional.
"Chelsea Football Club is delighted to announce the signing
of Oscar," the Blues announced on their official website
(www.chelseafc.com).
No transfer fee or contract details were given.
The attacking midfielder, whose full name is Oscar dos
Santos Emboaba Junior, has earned six caps for Brazil's senior
side.
He is expected to make his Olympic debut on Thursday when
Brazil face Egypt in Cardiff.
(Reporting by Mark Pangallo, editing by Stephen Wood)