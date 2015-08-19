LONDON Aug 19 British bookmakers on Wednesday suspended betting on Spain forward Pedro signing for Chelsea from Barcelona.

The 28-year-old has been a target for Manchester United but British media have reported that they pulled out of the deal and Chelsea have tabled an offer of 21 million pounds ($32.9 million) to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Pedro, who played more than 200 games for Barca and has 51 caps, is travelling to London to complete the transfer, the reports said.

($1 = 0.6386 pounds) (Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Ken Ferris)