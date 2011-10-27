LONDON Oct 27 Chelsea's plan to buy their Stamford Bridge pitch from fans and possibly move to a new stadium hit a major stumbling block on Thursday when not enough supporters voted for the proposal.

"At today's general meeting of Chelsea Pitch Owners (CPO), 61.6 per cent of votes cast on Chelsea Football Club's proposals to buy the freehold land on which the Stamford Bridge stadium sits were for the proposal," a club statement said.

"However as 75 per cent of votes were needed, the proposals fail to pass. Chelsea FC is naturally disappointed with the result. While we will remain as ambitious as ever, this decision could slow down our progress."

CPO acquired the freehold several years ago to protect Stamford Bridge, Chelsea's home for 106 years, from developers but the club's takeover by Roman Abramovich secured finances.

The club feel the stadium's capacity of 42,000 puts Chelsea at a financial disadvantage compared with rivals such as Manchester United (76,000) and Arsenal (60,000) but had promised to not move far from the area if a new ground was deemed necessary and Stamford Bridge could not be extended. (Reporting by Robert Woodward, editing by Mark Meadows)