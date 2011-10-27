LONDON Oct 27 Chelsea's plan to buy their
Stamford Bridge pitch from fans and possibly move to a new
stadium hit a major stumbling block on Thursday when not enough
supporters voted for the proposal.
"At today's general meeting of Chelsea Pitch Owners (CPO),
61.6 per cent of votes cast on Chelsea Football Club's proposals
to buy the freehold land on which the Stamford Bridge stadium
sits were for the proposal," a club statement said.
"However as 75 per cent of votes were needed, the proposals
fail to pass. Chelsea FC is naturally disappointed with the
result. While we will remain as ambitious as ever, this decision
could slow down our progress."
CPO acquired the freehold several years ago to protect
Stamford Bridge, Chelsea's home for 106 years, from developers
but the club's takeover by Roman Abramovich secured finances.
The club feel the stadium's capacity of 42,000 puts Chelsea
at a financial disadvantage compared with rivals such as
Manchester United (76,000) and Arsenal (60,000) but had promised
to not move far from the area if a new ground was deemed
necessary and Stamford Bridge could not be extended.
(Reporting by Robert Woodward, editing by Mark Meadows)