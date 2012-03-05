Soccer-Conte keeps feet on ground as Chelsea edge closer to double
Feb 18 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte paid tribute to the performances of his back-up players as his in-form team moved a step closer to a league and cup double.
LONDON, March 5 Brazil midfielder Ramires signed a new five-year deal with Chelsea on Monday that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2017.
"I am very happy with the support I have playing for this club," he told the London team's website (www.chelseafc.com).
Ramires, who originally signed a four-year deal when he joined from Benfica in August 2010, made his 50th Premier League appearance in the 1-0 defeat at West Bromwich Albion at the weekend.
Saturday's defeat proved the last game for manager Andre Villas-Boas who was sacked a day later. His number two Roberto Di Matteo has been put in charge of fifth-placed Chelsea until the end of the season. (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Justin Palmer)
Feb 18 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte paid tribute to the performances of his back-up players as his in-form team moved a step closer to a league and cup double.
* Dortmund ease past Wolfsburg 3-0 (Updates with Hamburg SV draw)
BARCELONA, Feb 18 Gareth Bale was given a rousing welcome back by Real Madrid supporters when he came off the bench against Espanyol on Saturday and just 12 minutes later gave them a goal in return to seal a 2-0 win that kept them on top of La Liga.