LONDON Oct 28 Chelsea have lodged a complaint of "inappropriate language" by referee Mark Clattenburg during their 3-2 home defeat by Manchester United, the club said on Sunday.

Clattenburg sent off Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic and Fernando Torres in the second half after they had battled back from 2-0 down at Stamford Bridge. Javier Hernandez's winning goal for United was also offside.

"We have lodged a complaint to the Premier League match delegate with regards to inappropriate language used by the referee and directed at two of our players in two separate incidents," a club spokesman told reporters.

"The match delegate will pass the complaint to the Football Association. We will make no further comment at this time." (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Mark Meadows)