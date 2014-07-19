July 19 Mohamed Salah's Chelsea career is hanging in the balance as he may be ordered to return to Egypt to complete military service, Egyptian media reported.

Salah, who completed a move to Stamford Bridge from Swiss club Basel in January, is allowed to live in England on the basis of his participation in an educational programme.

However, his registration to that programme has been rescinded by the Minister of Higher Education in Egypt, the football website www.kingfut.com said, meaning the pacy 22-year-old may have to return to the country.

If Salah was obliged to return home, he would not be allowed to leave Egypt again until completion of a period of military service, ranging from 12 months to three years.

"Salah has expressed his shock about the decision," Egyptian National Team director Ahmed Hassan said on kingfut.com.

"He told me that he is trying to represent Egypt in the best way possible. Is this the best response from the country?"

A meeting has been scheduled between the Egyptian FA, the national team coaching staff and the Minister of Higher Education to find a solution.

