LONDON, June 13 Jose Mourinho, back for a second spell as coach of Chelsea, set up his first signing when the Europa League winners agreed on Thursday to buy winger Andre Schuerrle from Bayer Leverkusen.

"Chelsea Football Club and Bayer Leverkusen have reached an agreement for the transfer of Andre Schuerrle subject to the completion of legal documentation and related matters, including personal terms and passing a medical," the Londoners said in a statement.

The transfer fee was not disclosed but media reports have put it at 18 million pounds ($28.2 million).

Germany international Schuerrle scored 11 Bundesliga goals last season.

