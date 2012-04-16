LONDON, April 16 Chelsea have apologised after
some of the club's fans jeered and chanted during a minute's
silence before Sunday's FA Cup semi-final to remember those who
died in the Hillsborough tragedy.
The tribute at Wembley was cut short because of the noise
from the Chelsea end and the London club issued a statement
condemning those who failed to remain silent.
"Chelsea Football Club is extremely disappointed that a very
small minority of fans embarrassed the club by not honouring the
moment's silence before kick-off," it read.
"Chelsea FC believes all moments of respect should be
honoured and today we pay our full respects to all those that
suffered as a result of the Hillsborough disaster 23 years ago.
"The club will be working with Wembley and the FA to
identify those responsible and if we are provided with evidence
that season-ticket holders or members have been involved we will
take the strongest possible action against them."
The previous day Liverpool, who lost 96 fans in the crush
before an FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest in 1989,
and Merseyside rivals Everton met in the other semi-final,
before which both sets of fans observed a minute's silence
impeccably.
Both Liverpool manager Kenny Dalglish and Everton's David
Moyes praised the fans for their behaviour.
Liverpool had requested that the match against Everton
should not be played on Sunday, which was 23 years to the day
that the disaster occuured.
A special service was held at Anfield on Sunday when candles
were lit for each of the victims.
