LONDON Nov 1 The local council has pledged to help Chelsea remain at their 106-year home and is to examine ways of expanding Stamford Bridge in order that the stadium capacity can be increased.

"In light of the recent decision by Chelsea Pitch Owners (CPO) to retain its freehold of the ground, we reaffirm our desire to see Chelsea FC remain in the borough and our commitment to help the club remain at its historic home," Hammersmith and Fulham Council said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The council now proposes to examine whether there are planning options to expand Stamford Bridge to accommodate a larger capacity, recognising that such a project must be economically viable, benefit local businesses and not unreasonable affect residents."

Chelsea made a proposal to buy the freehold of Stamford Bridge to clear the way for a possible stadium move but it was rejected by CPO last week. (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Ed Osmond. To comment on this story: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)