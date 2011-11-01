* Stadium expansion plans to be examined
* We want Chelsea to stay, says council
(Adds detail, background)
LONDON Nov 1 The local council pledged on
Tuesday to try to help Chelsea remain at their 106-year home and
will examine ways of expanding Stamford Bridge in order that the
42,000 capacity can be increased.
"In light of the recent decision by Chelsea Pitch Owners
(CPO) to retain its freehold of the ground, we reaffirm our
desire to see Chelsea remain in the borough and our commitment
to help the club remain at their historic home," Hammersmith and
Fulham Council said in a statement.
"The council now proposes to examine whether there are
planning options to expand Stamford Bridge to accommodate a
larger capacity, recognising that such a project must be
economically viable, benefit local businesses and not
unreasonably affect residents."
Chelsea made a proposal to buy the freehold of Stamford
Bridge to clear the way for a possible stadium move but it was
rejected by CPO last week.
"Hammersmith and Fulham Council is proud our borough
uniquely contains three Premiership football clubs, Chelsea,
Fulham and Queens Park Rangers," the statement added.
"We recognise all our clubs will need greater capacity to
accommodate growth in their fan bases and that new (UEFA)
financial fair play rules necessitate generating extra matchday
revenues to remain competitive.
"We are assisting Fulham with plans to expand the capacity
of their historic Craven Cottage ground. We look forward to
working closely with Chelsea and all local stakeholders ... to
examine the options of redeveloping Stamford Bridge."
PROPOSAL DEFEATED
CPO was set up in 1993 when the now megarich club were in
financial difficulties and the fan group acquired the freehold
of the pitch to protect Stamford Bridge from developers.
Seventy-five percent of votes were needed to accept the
football club's proposals last week but only 61.6 percent were
in favour.
The club feel the capacity at Stamford Bridge puts Chelsea
at a financial disadvantage compared with Premier League rivals
such as Manchester United (76,000) and Arsenal (60,000).
Chelsea said matchday revenue at Arsenal more than doubled
when the club moved to the 60,000-capacity Emirates Stadium in
north London from nearby Highbury (38,000).
However, some supporters were concerned Russian owner Roman
Abramovich wanted to build a new stadium well away from south
west London and feared selling back the freehold would remove an
important safety net for Chelsea.
The Stamford Bridge club have won the Premier League three
times and the FA Cup three times since billionaire Abramovich
took over eight years ago. They also reached the 2008 Champions
League final.
Chelsea visit Racing Genk of Belgium in a Champions League
Group E game later on Tuesday.
(Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Ed Osmond. To comment on
this story: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)