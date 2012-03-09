LONDON, March 9 It would cost Chelsea more money to move away from Stamford Bridge than it would to rebuild their 107-year home to accommodate a 60,000 capacity, the local council said on Friday.

A week ago the west London club said a reconstructed 60,000-seat stadium at Stamford Bridge had "little chance of acceptability" before adding that the planning risks were "likely to be insurmountable".

However, Hammersmith and Fulham Council said on Friday that an expanded venue was possible at the site.

"Stamford Bridge is Chelsea's historic home and the council believes it should be their future home," said the council's deputy leader Nick Botterill in a statement.

"We want the Blues to stay at Stamford Bridge and, if it can be done sensibly without negatively affecting local people, increase the ground's capacity so they can retain their position as one of Europe's top clubs.

"We cannot comment on the financial conclusions CFC (Chelsea FC) have drawn but it is very likely any move away from Fulham would cost far more than either the 600 million pounds ($948.96 million) the club claims it would cost to rebuild its current ground or the cost of upgrading and expanding the existing structures." ($1 = 0.6323 British pounds) (Editing by Ken Ferris)