* Council says Bridge rebuild would cost less than a move
* Deputy leader wants Chelsea to remain at 107-year home
(Adds quotes, background)
By Tony Jimenez
LONDON, March 9 It would cost Chelsea much
more money to move away from Stamford Bridge than it would to
rebuild their 107-year home to accommodate a 60,000 capacity,
the local council said on Friday.
A week ago the west London club said a reconstructed
60,000-seat stadium at Stamford Bridge was an unlikely prospect
before adding the planning risks would probably be
"insurmountable".
However, the local authority, Hammersmith and Fulham
Council, believe an expanded venue is possible at the site.
"Stamford Bridge is Chelsea's historic home and the council
believes it should be their future home," said deputy leader
Nick Botterill in a statement.
"We want the Blues to stay at Stamford Bridge and, if it can
be done sensibly without negatively affecting local people,
increase the ground's capacity so they can retain their position
as one of Europe's top clubs.
"We cannot comment on the financial conclusions CFC (Chelsea
FC) have drawn but it is very likely any move away from Fulham
would cost far more than either the 600 million pounds ($948.96
million) the club claim it would cost to rebuild their ground or
the cost of upgrading and expanding the existing structures."
Among the obstacles to an expansion of the stadium are two
conservation areas to the south and east and the fact Stamford
Bridge is bounded by railway lines on two sides.
There are also several listed buildings close by, a cemetery
to the east containing listed monuments, and a number of
residential properties adjacent to the site.
"It is clear to the board a complete new build of a
60,000-seat stadium has little chance of acceptability," Chelsea
said last week.
"We believe that, after discussions with the council, they
have (also) come to the same conclusion."
COUNCIL'S PRIDE
Botterill, though, said the council would keep talking to
the club to examine ways of keeping Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
"We are proud to be the only borough in the country with
three Premier League clubs (Chelsea, Fulham and Queens Park
Rangers) and we do not want our local businesses and residents
to lose out on the economic and social benefits this brings," he
added.
"CFC are a thriving business contributing significant
benefits to the area and we will continue to work closely with
CFC to explore all possible avenues for keeping the club at
their original home."
Chelsea made a proposal to buy the freehold of Stamford
Bridge last year to clear the way for a possible move but it was
rejected by Chelsea Pitch Owners (CPO).
CPO was set up in 1993 when the now mega-rich club were in
financial difficulties and the fan group acquired the freehold
of the pitch to protect Stamford Bridge from developers.
Chelsea feel the existing 42,000 capacity puts them at a
financial disadvantage compared with rivals such as Manchester
United (76,000) and Arsenal (60,000).
Chelsea said matchday revenue at Arsenal more than doubled
when the club moved to the 60,000-capacity Emirates Stadium in
north London from nearby Highbury (38,000).
Some supporters, though, were concerned Russian owner Roman
Abramovich wanted to build a new stadium well away from west
London and feared selling back the freehold would remove an
important safety net for Chelsea.
The Stamford Bridge club have won the Premier League three
times and the FA Cup three times since billionaire Abramovich
took over nine years ago.
Fifth-placed Chelsea, who host Stoke City in the Premier
League on Saturday, also reached the 2008 Champions League
final.
($1 = 0.6323 British pounds)
(Editing by Ken Ferris)